Stocks eked out some modest gains on Wall Street Wednesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite index to another all-time high.
The S&P 500 gave up nearly all of a midday gain and ended barely higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, while small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market.
The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 1.41 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,524.09.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.20 points, or 0.1%, to 35,312.53.
The Nasdaq rose 50.15 points, or 0.3%, to 15,309.38.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.28 points, or 0.6%, to 2,287.06.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 14.72 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 143.27 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 179.88 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 9.91 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 768.02 points, or 20.4%.
The Dow is up 4,706.05 points, or 15.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,421.10 points, or 18.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 312.20 points, or 15.8%.