Stocks pushed higher again on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more milestones for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 added another 0.2%, its fifth gain in a row. Banks and energy companies led the way higher. Banks benefited from an increase in bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans.

Trading has been subdued this week as company earnings reports wind down and traders wait to see if any news emerges from a Federal Reserve conference later this week.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.96 points, or 0.2%, to 4,496.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.24 points, or 0.1%, to 35,405.50.

The Nasdaq rose 22.06 points, or 0.1%, to 15,041.86

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.36 points, or 0.4%, to 2,239.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 54.52 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 285.42 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 327.19 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 71.67 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 740.12 points, or 19.7%.

The Dow is up 4,799.02 points, or 15.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,153.58 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 264.41 points, or 13.4%.