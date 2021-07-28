Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it was seeing improvement in the economy, but not enough to start dialing down its support measures.

The S&P 500 ended little changed after giving up a brief gain in the afternoon. The latest company earnings have been broadly solid, though reactions from investors have been mixed. Pfizer and Boeing rose after reporting strong financial results.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.82 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,400.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.59 points, or 0.4%, to 34,930.93.

The Nasdaq rose 102.01 points, or 0.7%, to 14,762.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.12 points, or 1.5%, to 2,224.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.15 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 130.62 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 74.41 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.31 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 644.57 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 4,324.45 points, or 14.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,874.30 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 250.10 points, or 12.7%.