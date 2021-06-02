Stocks managed to end with modest gains on Wall Street after a day of wavering back and forth.

Technology stocks helped lift the broader market. Energy companies rose also rose along with the price of crude oil.

Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment nearly doubled in another bout of heavy trading as the company embraced its status as a “meme” stock being driven higher by hordes of individual investors. Other stocks like GameStop that have been championed on online message boards also rose. Treasury yields fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.08 points, or 0.1%, to 4,208.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.07 points, or 0.1%, to 34,600.38.

The Nasdaq rose 19.85 points, or 0.1%, to 13,756.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,297.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.01 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 70.93 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 7.59 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 28.86 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 452.05 points, or 12%.

The Dow is up 3,993.90 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 868.05 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 322.98 points, or 16.4%.