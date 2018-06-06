U.S. stocks rallied for their fourth gain in a row Wednesday as banks climbed along with bond yields. On Wall Street there were signs investors were getting a bit less nervous about trade tensions.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index climbed 23.55 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,772.35.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 346.41 points, or 1.4 percent, to 25,146.39.
The Nasdaq composite advanced 51.38 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,689.24.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.32 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,675.95.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 37.73 points, or 1.4 percent.
The Dow is up 511.18 points, or 2.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 134.91 points, or 1.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 27.97 points, or 1.7 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 98.74 points, or 3.7 percent.
The Dow is up 427.17 points, or 1.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 785.85 points, or 11.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 140.44 points, or 9.1 percent.