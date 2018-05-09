Stocks closed broadly higher Wednesday, led by technology companies and banks.

Energy stocks also rose as the price of crude oil climbed back above $70 a barrel, a day after the U.S. moved to withdraw from a nuclear accord with Iran. Gains in industrial and materials companies outweighed losses in safe-play sectors such as utilities and phone companies.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 25.87 points, or 1 percent, to 2,697.79.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 182.33 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,542.54.

The Nasdaq added 73 points, or 1 percent, to 7,339.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 9.66 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,596.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 34.37 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Dow is up 280.03 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 130.29 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.45 points, or 1.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 24.18 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Dow is down 176.68 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 436.51 points, or 6.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.54 points, or 3.9 percent.