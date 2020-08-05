Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday, lifting the S&P 500 to its fourth straight gain and pulling it within 2% of the all-time high it set in February.

Companies that rely on consumer spending, banks, industrial and technology stocks accounted for a big share of the gains, which helped nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high. Treasury yields and gold prices rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.26 points, or 0.6%, to 3,327.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 373.05 points, or 1.4%, to 27,201.52.

The Nasdaq composite added 57.23 points, or 0.5%, to 10,998.40.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gained 29.02 points, or 1.9%, to 1,546.24.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 56.65 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 773.20 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 253.12 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 65.81 points, or 4.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 96.99 points, or 3%.

The Dow is down 1,336.92 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,025.79 points, or 22.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 122.23 points, or 7.3%.