U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Tuesday, reversing a big portion of their losses from a sharp sell-off the day before.
The gains snapped a two-day skid in the bechmark S&P 500 index driven by fears that the spread of a new virus in China could hamper global ecomomic growth. Technology stocks rose the most. Banks and other financial companies also climbed, along with communications stocks.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 32.61 points, or 1%, to 3,276.24.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 187.05 points, or 0.7%, to 28,722.85.
The Nasdaq climbed 130.37 points, or 1.4%, to 9,269.68.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 14.18 points, or 0.9%, to 1,658.31.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 19.23 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is down 266.88 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 45.23 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 3.92 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 45.46 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is up 184.41 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 297.08 points, or 3.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 10.16 points, or 0.6%.