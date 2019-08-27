Banks led stocks modestly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing some of the markets’ gains from a big rally a day earlier.

Investors worried that the long-running trade war between the U.S. and China could lead to a recession piled into U.S. government bonds, which sent long-term yields once again falling below short-term ones, a rare phenomenon that has correctly predicted previous recessions.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 9.22 points, or 0.3%, to 2,869.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 120.93 points, or 0.5%, to 25,777.90.

The Nasdaq slid 26.79 points, or 0.3%, to 7,826.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 19.96 points, or 1.4%, to 1,456.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 22.05 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 149 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 75.18 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.45 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 362.31 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 2,450.44 points, or 10.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,191.67 points, or 18%.

The Russell 2000 is up 107.48 points, or 8%.