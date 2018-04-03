Banks, retailers, health care and energy companies climbed Tuesday as U.S. stocks regained most of what it lost in a sharp loss the day before. Big technology companies made a modest recovery as well.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index advanced 32.57 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,614.45.
The Dow Jones industrial surged 389.17 points, or 1.6 percent, to 24,033.36.
The Nasdaq composite gained 71.16 points, or 1 percent, to 6,941.28.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 19.62 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,512.15.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 26.42 points, or 1 percent.
The Dow is down 69.75 points, or 0.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 122.16 points, or 1.7 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 17.27 points, or 1.1 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 59.16 points, or 2.2 percent.
The Dow is down 685.86 points, or 2.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 37.89 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 23.36 points, or 1.5 percent.