Stocks shook off a wobbly start and ended modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, extending the market’s gains into a fourth week.
Solid earnings from Walmart encouraged investors to bid up other retailers and consumer goods companies. Communication services stocks and banks also contributed to the broad gains.
U.S. financial markets were closed Monday for Presidents Day.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index gained 4.16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,779.76.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,891.32.
The Nasdaq composite added 14.36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,486.77.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 5.22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,574.47.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 272.91 points, or 10.9 percent.
The Dow is up 2,563.86 points, or 11 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 851.49 points, or 12.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 225.91 points, or 16.8 percent.