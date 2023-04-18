U.S. stock indexes are closing little changed on Wall Street following a mixed set of earnings results from big companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Tuesday after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow and Nasdaq barely moved.

Lockheed Martin rose after reporting a bigger profit than expected. On the opposite end was Goldman Sachs, which dropped after its revenue fell short of forecasts. A report also showed China’s economic growth accelerated. That raised hopes for the global economy when investors are bracing for at least one more rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.55 points, or 0.1%, to 4,154.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.55 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,976.63.

The Nasdaq composite fell 4.31 points, or less than 0.1% to 12,153.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.29 points, or 0.4%, to 1,795.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.23 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 90.16 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 29.95 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.40 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 315.37 points, or 8.2%.

The Dow is up 829.38 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,686.93 points, or 16.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.30 points, or 1.9%.