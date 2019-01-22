Stocks fell sharply Tuesday following new signs the global economy is weakening and reports of difficulties in trade talks between the U.S. and China. That broke a four-day winning streak for U.S. indexes.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index gave up 37.81 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,632.90.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average skidded 301.87 points, or 1.2 percent, to 24,404.48.
The Nasdaq composite sank 136.87 points, or 1.9 percent, to 7,020.36.
The Russell 200 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 25.05 points, or 1.7 percent, to 1,457.45.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 126.05 points, or 5 percent.
The Dow is up 1,077.02 points, or 4.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 385.08 points, or 5.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 108.90 points, or 8.1 percent.