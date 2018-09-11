U.S. stocks rallied at midday Tuesday as technology companies continued to recover from their recent losses.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index climbed 10.76 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,887.89.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 113.99 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,971.06.
The Nasdaq composite jumped 48.31 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,972.47.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies inched up 0.94 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,718.40.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 16.21 points, or 0.6 percent.
The Dow is up 54.52 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 69.63 points, or 0.9 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 5.22 points, or 0.3 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 214.28 points, or 8 percent.
The Dow is up 1,251.84 points, or 5.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 1,069.08 points, or 15.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 182.89 points, or 11.9 percent.