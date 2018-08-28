Major U.S. stock indexes wobbled and finished mostly higher Tuesday, led by technology companies and a handful of retailers.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index edged up 0.78 points to 2,897.52.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 14.38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,064.02.
The Nasdaq composite gained 12.14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,030.04.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 0.2 points to 1,728.42.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 22.83 points, or 0.8 percent.
The Dow is up 273.67 points, or 1.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 84.06 points, or 1.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 2.75 points, or 0.2 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 223.91 points, or 8.4 percent.
The Dow is up 1,344.80 points, or 5.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 1,126.65 points, or 16.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 192.91 points, or 12.6 percent.