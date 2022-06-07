U.S. stocks are closing higher Tuesday after another wobbly day on Wall Street.

Investors shook off worries about the economy and rising interest rates to lift the S&P 500 almost 1%, after bouncing back from an early loss. Technology stocks were some of the biggest forces lifting the market thanks to a drop in Treasury yields.

Stocks of energy producers also rose along with oil prices. That helped overshadow trouble at Target, which warned of lower profit margins as it slashes prices to clear out inventory. J.M. Smucker soared on strong quarterly results.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.25 points, or 1%, to 4,160.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 264.36 points, or 0.8%, to 33,180.14.

The Nasdaq rose 113.86 points, or 0.9%, to 12,175.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 29.68 points, or 1.6%, to 1,919.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 52.14 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 280.44 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 162.50 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.51 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 605.50 points, or 12.7%.

The Dow is down 3,158.16 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,469.74 points, or 22.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 325.75 points, or 14.5%.