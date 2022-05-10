Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide.

The S&P 500 closed higher after shifting between an early gain and a turn lower in midday. Big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, helped counter losses elsewhere in the market. The Nasdaq composite rose and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury also fell.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.81 points, or 0.2%, to 4,001.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.96 points, or 0.3%, to 32,160.74.

The Nasdaq rose 114.42 points, or 1%, to 11,737.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.29 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,761.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 122.29 points, or 3%.

The Dow is down 738.63 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 406.99 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 77.78 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 765.13 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is down 4,177.56 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,907.30 points, or 25%.

The Russell 2000 is down 483.52 points, or 21.5%.