Technology companies and banks led stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, more than making up the market’s losses a day earlier.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.96%, its highest level since before the pandemic began. The mostly muted trading this week follows weeks of volatility amid uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to fight inflation.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.67 points, or 0.8%, to 4,521.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.65 points, or 1.1%, to 35,462.78.

The Nasdaq rose 178.79 points, or 1.3%, to 14,194.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.77 points, or 1.6%, to 2,045.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.01 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 373.04 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 96.45 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 43.01 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 244.64 points, or 5.1%.

The Dow is down 875.52 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,450.52 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 199.94 points, or 8.9%.