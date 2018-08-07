U.S. stocks climbed for the fourth straight day Tuesday as strong earnings continued to pull the market closer to the all-time high it set in late January.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index advanced 8.05 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,858.45.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 126.73 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,628.91.
The Nasdaq composite added 23.99 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,883.66.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks inched up 3.99 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,688.30.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 18.10 points, or 0.6 percent.
The Dow is up 166.33 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 71.65 points, or 0.9 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 14.93 points, or 0.9 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 184.84 points, or 6.9 percent.
The Dow is up 909.69 points, or 3.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 980.27 points, or 14.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 152.79 points, or 10 percent.