Wall Street closed higher Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending.

Home Depot rose 5.7% after the home improvement retailer reported surging sales and solid profits last quarter amid a hot housing market.

New data also showed Americans sharply increased their spending last month. Technology and health care companies also rose. Communications companies lagged the market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.10 points, or 0.4%, to 4,700.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.77 points, or 0.2%, to 36,142.22.

The Nasdaq rose 120.01 points, or 0.8%, to 15,973.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.09 points, or 0.2%, to 2,405.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.05 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 41.91 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 112.90 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.75 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 944.83 points, or 25.2%.

The Dow is up 5,535.74 points, or 18.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,085.57 points, or 23.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 430.17 points, or 21.8%.