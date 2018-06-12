Stocks mostly rose in a quiet Tuesday session, as investors reacted calmly to the outcome of a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and turned their attention to this week’s trio of central bank meetings.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 4.85 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,786.85.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.58 points, or 0.01 percent, to 25,320.73.
Most Read Business Stories
- Whole Foods expands Amazon Prime discounts to stores in Washington, nine other states
- Judge in Microsoft gender discrimination case has tough questions for women's lawyers
- Businesses get a win on head tax, but solution to Seattle homelessness crisis still elusive
- Rolls-Royce 787 engine woes spread as job cuts loom
- Hutch cancer center will put labs in Seattle’s historic Lake Union steam plant
The Nasdaq composite rose 43.87 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,703.79.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks finished with a gain of 7.62 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,682.30.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 7.82 points, or 0.3 percent.
The Dow is up 4.20 points, or 0.02 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 58.28 points, or 0.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 9.81 points, or 0.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 113.24 points, or 4.2 percent.
The Dow is up 601.51 points, or 2.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 800.40 points, or 11.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 146.79 points, or 9.6 percent.