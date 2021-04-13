Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday as gains from a handful of Big Tech companies were tempered by weakness elsewhere in the market.
Treasury yields fell, which hurt banks but helped tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, notching another record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.1%. Among major tech stocks, Apple gained 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson fell 1.3% after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 13.60 points, or 0.3%, to 4,141.59.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.13 points, or 0.2%, to 33,677.27.
The Nasdaq rose 146.10 points, or 1.1%, to 13,996.10.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.86 points, or 0.2% to 2,228.92.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 12.79 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 123.33 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 95.91 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 14.55 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 385.52 points, or 10.3%.
The Dow is up 3,070.79 points, or 10%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,107.82 points, or 8.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 254.07 points, or 12.9%.