Stocks closed lower Tuesday on Wall Street, snapping a four-day winning streak.

Banks and technology companies led the broad slide. Investors were weighing third-quarter earnings reports from several big companies and news that Johnson & Johnson had to temporarily pause a late-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Uncertainty about the prospects for more stimulus for the economy from Washington is also hanging over markets.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 22.29 points, or 0.6%, to 3,511.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 157.71 points, or 0.6%, to 28,679.81.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 12.36 points, or 0.1%, to 11,863.90.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks slid 12.21 points, or 0.7%, to 1,636.85.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 34.80 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 92.91 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 283.95 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.70 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 281.15 points, or 8.7%.

The Dow is up 141.37 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,891.29 points, or 32.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 31.62 points, or 1.9%.