Energy companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, giving the market its first gain in three days.

The price of crude oil jumped 25%, bouncing further off an 18-year low, after President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to dial down their price war.

The rebound in oil, which was welcome news to a struggling U.S. energy sector, offset a report showing millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as businesses shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 56.40 points, or 2.3%, to 2,526.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 469.93 points, or 2.2%, to 21,413.44.

The Nasdaq added 126.73 points, or 1.7%, to 7,487.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 13.81 points, or 1.3%, to 1,085.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.57 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 223.34 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 15.07 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.18 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 703.88 points, or 21.8%.

The Dow is down 7,125 points, or 25%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,485.29 points, or 16.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 582.66 points, or 34.9%.