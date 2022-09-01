A late burst of buying erased some of the stock market’s losses Thursday, leaving indexes mixed on Wall Street at the closing bell.

The S&P 500 index of large companies managed to eke out a tiny gain, all of it coming in the last 10 minutes of trading. That ended a four-day losing streak for the benchmark index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed about half a percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index fell, as did several measures of small and mid-size companies.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.85 points, or 0.3%, to 3,966.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.99 points, or 0.5%, to 31,656.42.

The Nasdaq fell 31.08 points, or 0.3%, to 11,785.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.30 points, or 1.2%, to 1,822.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 90.81 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 626.98 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 356.58 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 77.01 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 799.33 points, or 16.8%.

The Dow is down 4,681.88 points, or 12.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,859.84 points, or 24.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 422.49 points, or 18.8%.