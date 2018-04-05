Global stock indexes kept climbing Thursday as investors around the world grew more optimistic that a trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the two largest economies in the world, will resolve without too much damage. In the U.S., banks and retailers made some of the biggest gains.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index jumped 18.15 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,662.84.
The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 240.92 points, or 1 percent, to 24,505.22.
Most Read Business Stories
- Sea-Tac airport’s new international facility is running over budget and behind schedule
- Seaplane service from Lake Union to Vancouver starts April 26, but it won’t be cheap
- Amazon will open Spheres to public twice a month
- Boeing hit by U.S.-China tariff war in boost to Airbus jets
- UPS seen at ‘breaking point’ as pilots lament outsourcing
The Nasdaq composite advanced 34.44 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,076.55.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rallied 11.26 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,542.93.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 21.97 points, or 0.8 percent.
The Dow is up 402.11 points, or 1.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 13.11 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 13.50 points, or 0.9 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 10.77 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Dow is down 214 points, or 0.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 173.16 points, or 2.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 7.42 points, or 0.5 percent.