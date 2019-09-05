Stocks notched solid gains Thursday following news that the U.S. and China plan to hold talks next month and after several reports suggested the U.S. economy was still going strong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged nearly 400 points, bond yields jumped and the price of gold fell as investors regained a bigger appetite for riskier holdings.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 gained 38.22 points, or 1.3%, to 2,976.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372.68 points, or 1.4%, to 26,728.15.

The Nasdaq climbed 139.95 points, or 1.8%, to 8,116.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 25.99 points, or 1.8%, to 1,510.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 49.54 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 324.87 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 153.95 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.91 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 469.15 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is up 3,400.69 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,481.55 points, or 22.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 162.19 points, or 12%.