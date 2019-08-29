Stocks closing broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday on renewed hopes that new talks set for September can result in progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Technology companies and banks were the biggest winners Thursday. Retailers also did well. The rally gave the market its second straight gain. The S&P 500 is on track for its first weekly gain in five weeks.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.64 points, or 1.3%, to 2,924.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 326.15 points, or 1.3%, to 26,362.25.

The Nasdaq gained 116.51 points, or 1.5%, to 7,973.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 24.01 points, or 1.6%, to 1,496.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 77.47 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 733.35 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 221.63 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.24 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 417.73 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 3,034.79 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,338.12 points, or 20.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 148.16 points, or 11%.