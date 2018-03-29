Stocks closed sharply higher Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak and finishing a volatile quarter with another surge in technology companies.

Banks and retailers also rose. The gains weren’t enough to erase the market’s first quarterly loss since 2015. After years of slow-and-steady growth, the market plunged in early February, marking its first 10 percent drop in two years.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 35.87 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,640.87.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 254.69 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,103.11.

The Nasdaq added 114.22 points, or 1.6 percent, to 7,063.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 16.40 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,529.43.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 52.61 points, or 2 percent.

The Dow is up 569.91 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 70.78 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.34 points, or 1.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 32.74 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is down 616.11 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 160.05 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.08 points, or 0.4 percent.