Stocks recovered much of an early swoon and ended moderately lower Thursday as a midnight deadline approached for the U.S. and China to reach a trade deal.

Negotiators met in Washington Thursday. If they don’t reach a deal, the U.S. has said it would raise its tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as of 12:01 a.m. Friday.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.70 points, or 0.3%, to 2,870.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 138.97 points, or 0.5%, to 25,828.36.

The Nasdaq composite slid 32.73 points, or 0.4%, to 7,910.59.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 4.92 points, or 0.3%, to 1,570.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 74.92 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 676.59 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 253.41 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 43.97 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 363.87 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 2,500.90 points, or 10.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,275.31 points, or 19.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 221.50 points, or 16.4%.