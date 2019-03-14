U.S. stock indexes capped a wobbly day of trading with mostly slight declines Thursday as the market’s three-day winning streak stalled.
Communications, industrial and health care stocks outweighed gains in financial and technology companies. Several retailers and homebuilders also declined.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index slipped 2.44 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,808.48.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 7.05 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,709.94.
The Nasdaq composite dropped 12.50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,630.91.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 6.25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,549.63.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 65.41 points, or 2.4 percent.
The Dow is up 259.70 points, or 1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 222.77 points, or 3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 27.75 points, or 1.8 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 301.63 points, or 12 percent.
The Dow is up 2,382.48 points, or 10.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 995.63 points, or 15 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 201.08 points, or 14.9 percent.