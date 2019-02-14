Stocks drifted to a mixed finish Thursday as losses for banks and consumer products makers outweighed gains elsewhere in the market. A small loss for the S&P 500 broke a four-day winning streak for the benchmark index.
The market started lower after the government reported a surprise drop in retail sales in December, then clawed back much of those losses and drifted the rest of the day.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index dropped 7.30 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,745.73.
Most Read Business Stories
- Record 7 million Americans are 3 months behind on car payments, a red flag for economy
- REI CEO Jerry Stritzke resigns, saying he failed to disclose a 'personal' relationship
- Amazon sets cap for Seattle growth in coming years; canceled New York jobs will likely go elsewhere
- Bezos probe concludes mistress' brother was Enquirer source
- Bellevue house and garage where Jeff Bezos started Amazon up for sale
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.88 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,439.39.
The Nasdaq composite edged up 6.58 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,426.95.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 2.16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,545.11.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 37.85 points, or 1.4 percent.
The Dow is up 333.06 points, or 1.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 128.76 points, or 1.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 38.71 points, or 2.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 238.88 points, or 9.5 percent.
The Dow is up 2,111.93 points, or 9.1 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 791.68 points, or 11.9 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 196.55 points, or 14.6 percent.