Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as the benchmark S&P 500 index posted its best monthly gain since 2015.

A series of strong earnings helped power January’s monthlong rally, which followed a dismal December that nearly brought the benchmark index into a bear market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 23.05 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,704.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,999.67.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 98.66 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,281.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 12.48 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,499.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 39.34 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is up 262.47 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 116.87 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.56 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 197.25 points, or 7.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,672.21 points, or 7.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 646.46 points, or 9.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 150.86 points, or 11.2 percent.