Stocks finished mostly lower Thursday in another choppy day of trading after a midday rally faded. Industrial and technology companies rose, but smaller companies and chemical makers skidded.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index declined 2.15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,747.33.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 115.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,873.66.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 15.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,481.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks skidded 7.69 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,576.62.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 39.24 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is down 462.08 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 79.07 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.52 points, or 1.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 73.72 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Dow is up 154.44 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 578.35 points, or 8.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.11 points, or 2.7 percent.