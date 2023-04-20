Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Thursday, pulled down by big losses for Tesla and AT&T and signals that the U.S. economy may be slowing.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% and is headed for a weekly loss. Tesla weighed heavily on the market again on worries about how much profit it’s making on each of its electric vehicles. Banks including KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp tumbled following weaker profits than expected. AT&T had its worst day in two decades after it reported slightly weaker revenue than analysts forecast, though profit squeaked past expectations.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.73 points, or 0.6%, to 4,129.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110.39 points, or 0.3%, to 33,786.62.

The Nasdaq composite fell 97.67 points, or 0.8% to 12,059.56.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.74 points, or 0.5%, to 1,789.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 7.85 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 99.85 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 63.91 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.54 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 290.29 points, or 7.6%.

The Dow is up 639.37 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,593.08 points, or 15.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 28.45 points, or 1.6%.