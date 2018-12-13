U.S. stocks wobbled Thursday as the markets turned fairly quiet after a very turbulent start to the week. Small companies dropped and high-dividend stocks, which investors favor when they want to reduce risk, rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index gave up 0.53 points to 2,650.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 70.11 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,597.38.

The Nasdaq composite shed 27.98 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,070.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies retreated 22.62 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,432.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.46 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is up 208.43 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 101.08 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.39 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is 23.07 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Dow is down 121.84 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 166.94 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 102.81 points, or 6.7 percent.