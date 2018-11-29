U.S. stocks finished lower Thursday as an afternoon rally faded away. Banks and technology companies fell, a day after the market pulled off a huge rally.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index gave up 6.03 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,737.76.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.59 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,338.84.
Most Read Business Stories
- Metro Seattle home prices falling at fastest rate in U.S.
- Pilots struggled against Boeing's 737 MAX control system on doomed Lion Air flight
- Seattle's Polyclinic to join UnitedHealth Group as changes sweep the healthcare industry
- Patagonia gives GOP tax windfall to environmental groups
- Microsoft wins $480 million Army battlefield contract for HoloLens
The Nasdaq composite dipped 18.51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,273.08.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,525.39.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 105.20 points, or 4 percent.
The Dow is up 1,052.89 points, or 4.3 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 334.10 points, or 4.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 36.71 points, or 2.5 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 64.15 points, or 2.4 percent.
The Dow is up 619.62 points, or 2.5 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 369.69 points, or 5.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 10.12 points, or 0.7 percent.