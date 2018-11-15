Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, breaking a five-day losing streak for the market.

Gains in technology companies and banks drove an afternoon rally, offsetting losses in retailers, homebuilders, utilities and other sectors. Energy stocks rose as the price of U.S. crude oil rose for the second straight day.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 28.62 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,730.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 208.77 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,289.27.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 122.64 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,259.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 21.62 points, or 1.4 percent, to 1,524.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 50.81 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Dow is down 700.03 points, or 2.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 147.87 points, or 2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.37 points, or 1.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 56.59 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Dow is up 570.05 points, or 2.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 355.64 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.39 points, or 0.7 percent.