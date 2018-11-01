Stocks climbed Thursday as major indexes extended a rebound into a third day. The dollar dropped, providing relief to big exporters like industrial and technology companies.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index rose 28.63 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,740.37.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 264.98 points, or 1.1 percent, to 25,380.74.
The Nasdaq composite surged 128.16 points, or 1.8 percent, to 7,434.06.
The Russell 2000 index leaped 33.57 points, or 2.2 percent, to 1,544.98.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 81.68 points, or 3.1 percent.
The Dow is up 692.43 points, or 2.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 266.85 points, or 3.7 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 61.16 points, or 4.1 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 66.76 points, or 2.5 percent.
The Dow is up 661.52 points, or 2.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 530.67 points, or 7.7 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 9.47 points, or 0.6 percent.