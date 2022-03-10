Stocks slipped on Wall Street Thursday as markets remain choppy amid uncertainty about where inflation, interest rates and the global economy are heading.

The S&P 500 had its fifth drop in the last six days. The slide marks another reversal for U.S. stocks, which just a day earlier surged to their biggest gain since June 2020. Oil prices had their own swings, with a barrel of U.S. crude jumping as much as 5.7%, before ending down 2.5%. The worry in markets is the economy may be set to struggle under a toxic cocktail of persistently high inflation and slowing growth.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.36 points, or 0.4%, to 4,259.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.18 points, or 0.3%, to 33,174.07.

The Nasdaq fell 125.58 points, or 0.9%, to 13,129.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.62 points, or 0.2%, to 2,011.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 69.35 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 440.73 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 183.48 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.77 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 506.66 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is down 3,164.23 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,515.01 points, or 16.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 233.64 points, or 10.4%.