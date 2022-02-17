Stocks and bond yields sank Thursday as markets remained anxious over the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine.
The S&P 500 had its biggest drop in two weeks. Technology stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq down. Investors shifted money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, pushing yields lower.
Markets are unsettled by Russia’s buildup of troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 94.75 points, or 2.1%, to 4,380.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.24 points, or 1.8%, to 34,312.03.
The Nasdaq fell 407.38 points, or 2.9%, to 13,716.72.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.22 points, or 2.5%, to 2,028.09.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 38.38 points, or 0.9%.
The Dow is down 426.03 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 74.44 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 2.05 points, or 0.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 385.92 points, or 8.1%.
The Dow is down 2,026.27 points, or 5.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,928.25 points, or 12.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 217.22 points, or 9.7%.