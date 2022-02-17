Stocks and bond yields sank Thursday as markets remained anxious over the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine.

The S&P 500 had its biggest drop in two weeks. Technology stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq down. Investors shifted money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, pushing yields lower.

Markets are unsettled by Russia’s buildup of troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 94.75 points, or 2.1%, to 4,380.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.24 points, or 1.8%, to 34,312.03.

The Nasdaq fell 407.38 points, or 2.9%, to 13,716.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.22 points, or 2.5%, to 2,028.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 38.38 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 426.03 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 74.44 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.05 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 385.92 points, or 8.1%.

The Dow is down 2,026.27 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,928.25 points, or 12.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 217.22 points, or 9.7%.