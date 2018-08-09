Major U.S. indexes stood stock-still for the third consecutive day Thursday as gains for retailers were canceled out by losses for banks and other companies.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index fell 4.12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,853.58.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 74.52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,509.23.
Most Read Business Stories
- More Seattle-area home sellers lower list prices as market cools way down
- Housing construction in local suburbs is at historic lows, while Seattle is setting records | Mike Rosenberg VIEW
- Boeing confirms it's crunch time in Renton, fewer 737 deliveries next quarter
- Amazon welcomes first graduates of program to turn veterans into technologists
- Whole Foods launches one-hour, 30-minute grocery pickup options
The Nasdaq composite rose 3.46 points to 7,891.78.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 4.01 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,690.89.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 13.23 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Dow is up 46.65 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 79.77 points, or 1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 17.52 points, or 1 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 179.97 points, or 6.7 percent.
The Dow is up 790.01 points, or 3.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 988.39 points, or 14.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 155.38 points, or 10.1 percent.