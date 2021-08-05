Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday, notching more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Investors were encouraged by improving job market data and some solid corporate earnings reports. The gains were broad in what has been a choppy week of trading, with technology companies leading the way. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 26.44 points, or 0.6%, to 4,429.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 271.58 points, or 0.8%, to 35,064.25.

The Nasdaq rose 114.58 points, or 0.8%, to 14,895.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.69 points, or 1.8%, to 2,236.01.

For the week :

The S&P 500 is up 33.84 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 128.78 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 222.44 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.76 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 673.03 points, or 17.9%.

The Dow is up 4,457.77 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,006.84 points, or 15.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 261.15 points, or 13.2%.