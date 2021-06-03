Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, led by more declines in big technology companies and putting the S&P 500 in the red for the week.

The benchmark index was weighed down by losses in Apple, Amazon and other tech heavyweights. Investors are still keeping a close eye on signs of inflation, which would especially hurt tech sector stocks whose values have soared in recent years. AMC went on another wild ride after executing a big stock sale, closing down 18% after being down even more during the day.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.27 points, or 0.4%, to 4,192.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.34 points, or 0.1%, to 34,577.04.

The Nasdaq fell 141.82 points, or 1%, to 13,614.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.59 points, or 0.8%, to 2,279.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.26 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 47.59 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 134.23 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.28 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 436.78 points, or 11.6%.

The Dow is up 3,970.56 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 726.23 points, or 5.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 304.39 points, or 15.4%.