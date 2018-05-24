U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Thursday as energy companies skidded along with oil prices. The market dropped after President Donald Trump said he canceled a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but recovered most of those losses.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index sank 5.53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,727.76.
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 75.05 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,811.76.
The Nasdaq composite lost 1.53 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 7,424.43.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 0.61 point to 1,628.22.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 14.79 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Dow is up 96.67 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 70.09 points, or 1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 1.59 points, or 0.1 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 54.15 points, or 2 percent.
The Dow is up 92.54 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 521.04 points, or 7.5 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 92.71 points, or 6 percent.