Stocks closed broadly higher Thursday, adding to the market’s gains from a day earlier.

Technology companies, which have continued to lead the market this year, contributed the most to the rally. Health care and bank stocks also posted solid gains. Crude oil prices rebounded after an early slide.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 25.28 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,723.07.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 196.99 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,739.53.

The Nasdaq added 65.07 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,404.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 7.66 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,603.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.65 points, or 2.2 percent.

The Dow is up 477.02 points, or 2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 195.36 points, or 2.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.11 points, or 2.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 49.46 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Dow is up 20.31 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 501.58 points, or 7.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 68.20 points, or 4.4 percent.