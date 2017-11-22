U.S. stocks mostly slipped away from their record highs Wednesday as the two former halves of Hewlett-Packard both tumbled, while falling interest rates helped phone companies but hurt banks.
On Wednesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,597.08.
The Dow Jones industrial average declined 64.65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,526.18.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
The Nasdaq composite gained 4.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,867.36.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 2.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,516.76.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 18.23 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Dow is up 167.94 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 84.57 points, or 1.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 23.94 points, or 1.6 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 358.25 points, or 16 percent.
The Dow is up 3,763.58 points, or 19 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 1,484.24 points, or 27.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 159.63 points, or 11.8 percent.