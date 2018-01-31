Stock indexes ended slightly higher Wednesday after overcoming a brief afternoon stumble.

The dip came after the Federal Reserve released its latest statement on interest rate policy and the economy. Stocks bounced back in the last hour of trading, with gains by technology companies outweighing losses in health care and other sectors.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1.38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,823.81.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 72.50 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,149.39.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,411.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 7.83 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,574.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 49.06 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Dow is down 467.32 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 94.29 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 33.08 points, or 2.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 150.20 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,430.17 points, 5.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 508.09 points, or 7.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 39.47 points, or 2.6 percent.