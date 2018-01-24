NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks wobbled and finished mostly lower on Wall Street as technology companies including chipmakers dropped. Industrial companies were weighed down by steep losses in airlines.
On Wednesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 1.59 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,837.54.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 41.31 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,252.12.
The Nasdaq composite declined 45.23 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,415.06.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks sank 11.10 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,599.61.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 27.24 points, or 1 percent.
The Dow is up 180.40 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 78.68 points, or 1.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 163.93 points, or 6.1 percent.
The Dow is up 1,532.90 points, or 6.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 511.67 points, or 7.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 64.10 points, or 4.2 percent.