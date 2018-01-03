Big gains for technology and health care companies and the rising price of oil helped U.S. stocks set records again Wednesday. Rising crude and heating oil prices both gave energy companies a boost.
On Wednesday:
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 17.25 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,713.06.
The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 98.67 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,922.68.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
The Nasdaq composite jumped 58.63 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,065.53.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks inched up 2.56 points, or 0.2 percent, 1,552.58.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 39.45 points, or 1.5 percent.
The Dow is up 203.46 points, or 0.8 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 162.14 points, or 2.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 17.07 points, or 1.1 percent.